I-85 NB to be shut down for hours in Fulton County after crash

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A portion of I-85 northbound in Fairburn is shut down after a crash on Wednesday morning.
Fairburn police say the crash happened on I-85 between Senoia Road and Collinsworth Road.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 3:15 a.m.
Police say they expect the road to be shut down for hours, but details on the crash have not been released. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
There is no expected time for the interstate to reopen.
Triple Team Traffic suggests using Hwy. 29 or Hwy. 24 as possible alternate routes.
