GBI assisting with investigation into redirection of funds at Fulton County Schools

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Cyber Unit is working alongside Fulton County Schools Police in an investigation into the redirection of nearly $30,000 of district funds to a third party.

The GBI said they were requested by FCSPD to assist with cyber-enabled fraud on Feb. 6. The case includes multiple incidents of payroll redirect according to the GBI.

During the investigation, the district put an unknown number of employees on administrative leave, which it called a standard process.

“A lot of times that’s standard procedure putting people on administrative leave that had something to do with it or at least had the ability to manipulate the accounting system or manipulate invoices,” said former FBI investigator and now threat researcher Willis McDonald. “Putting those people on leave so they can’t make any more changes or keep abreast of how the investigation is progressing is standard procedure.”

The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.

“While it’s not a huge amount of money, it obviously significant anytime public funds are missing. The general public needs to know their funds are taken care of. Plus you always wonder, they found $30,000 is there more there,” said former Metro Atlanta prosecutor Chris Timmons.

