Jefferson wrestler’s neck injury was ‘one of those freak things that doesn’t happen,’ coach says

MACON, Ga. — The coach of a high school wrestler who broke his neck during a match is speaking for the first time on Monday about the terrifying moment the teen was injured.

Dominic Haines and the Jefferson High School wrestling team were competing at the Georgia High School Association state tournament in Macon last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During his match on Thursday, the senior broke his neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“It’s one of those freak things that doesn’t happen,” Jefferson head coach Kyle Baird told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden.

Baird said he didn’t think it was that serious at first, but quickly realized his wrestler was severely injured. He says he tried to keep his team calm while Dominic was taken to a nearby hospital.

“Nothing that went on in that whole sequence was, was outside of any kind of wrestling.”

TODAY AT 5: The coach speaks exclusively with Channel 2 Action News about the wrestler’s recovery and how the community is rallying around him

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group