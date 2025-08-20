Fulton County Commissioners risk contempt charge by not seating 2 Republicans on Board of Elections

ATLANTA — Fulton County Commissioners are facing a court order to seat two Republicans, Jason Frazier and Julie Adams, on the Board of Elections, as tensions rise over compliance with judicial rulings.

The commissioners had their first opportunity to vote on the matter during a meeting Wednesday, but they did not proceed with seating the two Republicans.

The Georgia Republican Party has pushed for the appointment of Frazier and Adams.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Democrats pointed to Adams refusing from certifying election results last year and suing the Board of Elections, while Frazier has previously challenged thousands of ballots.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

County commissioners initially rejected the appointments of Frazier and Adams in May, leading to a lawsuit by the GOP and the Republican National Convention. A judge subsequently ruled that the commissioners must seat them, although this decision is currently under appeal.

If the commissioners continue to resist the court order, they could potentially be held in contempt of court.

The situation remains tense as Fulton County commissioners navigate legal obligations and political pressures, with a court of appeals yet to make a final decision on the matter.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group