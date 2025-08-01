Nearly 5 years later, State Election Board calls on DOJ to help them get 2020 documents

ATLANTA — Nearly five years after the 2020 presidential election, the Georgia State Elections Board has voted to request assistance from the Department of Justice in obtaining election-related documents from Fulton County.

Despite multiple investigations at the federal, state and local levels finding no voter fraud in Georgia, the board remains persistent in its pursuit of documents, including voter lists and ballot impressions.

“We need to get to the bottom of it,” said Janelle King, a State Elections Board member who supported the resolution.

Robb Pitts, Fulton County Commission Chair, said that while that election wasn’t perfect, it was fair, and reiterated that every single investigation at every level showed that.

He said he’s getting tired of those three board members continuing to come after Fulton County and refusing to let 2020 go.

“What these people are talking about, what they’re after, the 2020 election is over with. They’re done with. So, at some point, somebody’s going to have to knock some sense into their heads. But it’s just silliness at this point,” Pitts said.

The State Elections Board’s decision to seek documents from Fulton County comes despite previous findings that showed no voter fraud in the 2020 election.

King emphasized the need for further investigation, calling on both the Secretary of State’s Office and the Department of Justice for assistance.

“At the risk of being disinvited to the White House once again, that is pure nonsense,” Pitts said.

The court case involving the election board subpoena for those documents is scheduled for September.

