Georgia Secretary of State’s Office to purge 455,000 registrations from voter rolls

ATLANTA — If you haven’t voted in a while and still want to, you will need to check your mailboxes for a letter from the secretary of state’s office.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office announced it would remove 455,000 people from the voting rolls because they haven’t voted in the past two federal elections.

State elections director Blake Evans insists they’re doing it according to state and federal laws, which require periodic maintenance of those rolls.

“We care about voter list integrity, and we are required by state and federal law to do these types of matters because these are outdated records and somebody moves and they don’t always think about cancelling their registration, so their records are out of date,” Evans said.

But not everyone agrees with the method and with the huge number, said to be one of the highest numbers of total cancellations in state history.

Fair Fight Action’s Lauren Groh-Wargo condemned the purge, saying, “removing nearly half a million voters from the rolls in one sweep is concerning. The right to vote shouldn’t have an expiration date.”

Atlanta Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves acknowledges that some purges must be made from time to time, but he wants a closer look at this one.

“I’ll be taking a close look at the reasons why these folks are being purged to make sure that they’re valid and my colleagues will be doing the same thing,” Esteves said.

Evans insists that voters in jeopardy of getting removed will first get a letter in the mail this summer warning them to contact their office or their county office.

“These people still have a chance to stay on the voter rolls. We’ll send one more mailer to them. We’ll give them 40 days to respond,” Evans said.

Evans said if you are purged and want to vote, you can always simply re-register. But remember, check your voting status before election day.

