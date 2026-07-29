Federal charges filed after gun goes off in bag on MARTA bus in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 53-year-old undocumented immigrant faces federal charges after a handgun he allegedly carried onto a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) bus in Sandy Springs discharged last week.

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The July 22 shooting resulted in injuries to both Guillermo Cruz Velazquez, 53, of Iztapalapa, Mexico, and another passenger.

The charges stem from Velazquez’s alleged unlawful possession of a gun while being illegally or unlawfully present in the United States.

According to U.S. Attorney Hertzberg, the handgun, a .45 caliber pistol, was allegedly found in Velazquez’s bag when it discharged, hitting a woman on the bus and himself.

Sandy Springs Police Department officers followed a trail of blood from the bus stop to a nearby parking lot where Velazquez was found with a gunshot wound in his arm and a bag with a hole.

Law enforcement later recovered the loaded .45 caliber pistol, which had a spent cartridge case stuck in its ejection port, from nearby bushes.

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Hertzberg stated that his office would prosecute individuals who unlawfully possess and misuse dangerous weapons.

“Illegal aliens are not permitted to possess a firearm in our country,” Hertzberg said. “My office will prosecute criminals who unlawfully possess and misuse dangerous weapons, putting the public’s safety at risk.”

Chief M. Scott Kreher of the MARTA Police Department addressed the impact of the incident on public safety.

“The safety of our passengers and employees remains our top priority,” Kreher said. “This incident resulted in injuries to an innocent individual and our thoughts are with those affected. We are working closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners as the investigation continues. Reckless actions that place the public at risk have no place on our transit system and we remain committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone who relies on MARTA.”

Velazquez appeared in federal court Tuesday and is being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending further proceedings.

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