2 remaining Fulton County Housing Authority ousted, new board installed

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — New board members are taking over the Fulton County Housing Authority.

Commissioners removed the two remaining members after they refused to resign following allegations of money mismanagement and other issues.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi first broke the story and was there Monday to gather new details.

The hearing lasted nearly four hours at the Fulton County Government Building.

After much discussion, the old board members were removed and new ones were installed.

Antavius Weems fought to keep his role as the chair of the Fulton County Housing Authority, as did vice chair Lamar White.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) wanted a whole new board following allegations of a hostile work environment, unfair hiring practices, and money mismanagement.

“$7.8 million in federal funding that we can not account for,” Commissioner Bridget Thorne said during the meeting.

Former Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore is one of the two new members voted in.

“There are a lot of challenges. We certainly need to be in compliance with HUD. People really need housing and housing is critical so that’s why I really stepped up,” Moore said.

After the vote to remove Weems, Choi tried to talk to him but he refused.

The chairman of the Fulton County Commission, Robb Pitts, said with a new board in place, the Housing Authority can finally get down to business.

“I think the future of the housing authority is now bright. We got a new board and they will begin to get to work as quickly as possible,” Pitts said.

Commissioners said the new board will meet on Wednesday in a specially-called meeting to hire a third party that will take over day-to-day operations at the Fulton County Housing Authority.

