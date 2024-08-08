Fulton County cutting ribbon on new behavioral health crisis center

Fulton County leaders will cut the ribbon on the first of its kind center in the county.

The Fulton County Behavioral Health Crisis Center will open on Thursday at 10 a.m. off Metropolitan Parkway. Channel 2 Action News got an exclusive tour with county leaders back in June.

The center is 23,000 square feet and includes 24 beds, an observation area with chairs where patients can stay up to a day, to a lower level just called a living room.

It includes details to make it seem as safe as possible from the doors to mirrors, to security and monitoring.

“I believe we have a demonstrated need for three, but one is better than none,” said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts.

He was blown away by the facility during the June tour. The county used $15 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to build it, and the state will pay to operate the center through Grady Health.

“It’s not unique to Fulton County, but we’re being very aggressive with our partners the state of Georgia and Grady Hospital to address this need,” said Pitts.

The crisis center will deal with everything from suicide prevention to drug overdoses and ultimately save lives.

