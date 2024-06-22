Channel 2 gets exclusive look at behavioral health crisis center preparing to open in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County is almost ready to open its new behavioral health crisis center on Metropolitan Parkway.

Channel 2 Action News got an exclusive tour with the county leaders as Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach took a look inside the center and explained why it’s so needed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They’re putting on finishing touches, still moving in furniture.

This facility will have different levels of care from just walking in needing someone to talk to, to a crisis stabilization unit that has individual rooms.

This is the first-of-its-kind public center for Fulton County.

The chairman and other leaders got a tour of the new center as well. It is 23,000 square feet and includes 24 beds, an observation area with chairs where patients can stay up to a day, to a lower level just called a living room.

It includes details to make it seem as safe as possible from the doors to mirrors, to security and monitoring.

“I believe we have a demonstrated need for three, but one is better than none,” said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts.

He was blown away.

They passed $15 million in federal American rescue plan dollars to build it, and the state will pay to operate the center through Grady Health.

“It’s not unique to Fulton County, but we’re being very aggressive with our partners the state of Georgia and Grady Hospital to address this need,” said Pitts.

The crisis center will deal with everything from suicide prevention to drug overdoses and ultimately save lives.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This is what this facility is here to do, provide the necessary resources…to those with a mental health or substance use disorder…We want you to know that help is here,” said Latrina Foster, Fulton County Behavioral Health Director.

It was built basically in the courtyard between the two wings of the Oak Hill Center on Metropolitan Parkway.

It’s been renovated and reconfigured but remains and will offer the same public health services as before.

The crisis center is set to open sometime in August.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Jury hears new testimonies from women accusing Red Roof Inn for sex trafficking

©2024 Cox Media Group