Braves pitchers Joe Jimenez, Jesse Chavez hand out food to families in need

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Several hundred families have more food in their kitchens thanks to the Atlanta Braves.

Relief pitcher Joe Jimenez and the Braves Foundation hosted a food distribution event at the Latin American Association in Brookhaven on Wednesday.

More than 300 families picked up bags of “shelf-stable” groceries that were handed out by Jimenez, fellow pitcher Jesse Chavez and other volunteers.

“In the Latin American community, obviously there’s a need. So we’re here to help. We’re just happy to be here and to be part of this,” Jimenez said.

“We always talk in the bullpen, we have conversations on what we can do to help give back to the community. We all come from different backgrounds,” Chavez said. “That’s the biggest thing, being able to mesh our different backgrounds, try to give back and mold all of them together. That’s what we try to do as a team.”

The giveaway is just one of the several events for the Braves Foundation’s Los Bravos Un Equipo, or “One Team” initiative. The goal is to champion Latino and Hispanic communities throughout Braves country.

“To have them here and to have the players here, it’s amazing. It’s just a real blessing for us,” Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez told Channel 2.

Marquez said food insecurity has grown significantly since the pandemic. He said the association’s food giveaways draws at least 300-400 cars and another 100-200 walk ups.

“What it shows us is there is still a tremendous need for food, even for people who are working,” he said. “They are working multiple jobs, but they are having to make decisions between food, rent or medicine. So the demand is high.”

He said the Latin American Association serves everyone and they are available to anyone who needs help. You can find resources here.

