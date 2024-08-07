Black Restaurant Weeks highlights Atlanta’s minority-owned businesses

ATLANTA — Black Restaurant Week is underway and highlighting some of Atlanta’s best minority-owned restaurants.

Lisa Lindsay told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that she believes that the recipe for success for Black-owned restaurants is a dash of boldness.

“I really didn’t feel too many nerves. I’m a risk taker as it is,” Lindsay said about opening FruiTea Bubbles Café in Smyrna during the pandemic.

But many metro Atlanta restaurants have not done as well. The restaurant industry says that for over half of them, profits are down while food and labor costs are way up.

Some Black-owned businesses have had a tougher time than most. That’s why Lindsay has partnered with Black Restaurant Week, a local group that helps spread the word about restaurants and cafés like hers through marketing campaigns.

Many of her loyal customers feel like they’re part of the team.

“I have my own Black-owned business as well, a cleaning business. For me and my husband, if one wins, we all win,” Cynthia Lee said.

Lindsay says you need a concept people want, but word of mouth can only go so far. You need more.

“You can’t do business by yourself. You need a network to be able to support you,” she said.

Black Restaurant Week is actually two weeks this year. It began a few days ago and runs through August 18. To learn more, click here.

