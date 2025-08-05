New school year brings new cellphone rules for Forsyth County students

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Five local school districts, including Forsyth County, returned to the classroom Tuesday.

A new policy, approved by the Forsyth School Board, requires students to put away their phones and other devices during instructional time. However, high school students will be allowed to use their phones during lunch.

“Less distractions, less worrying about who is sending a Snapchat, or who’s texting,” said Dr. Ashley Johnessee, principal of Haw Creek Elementary, told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Haw Creek Haw Creek Elementary's first day of school included a greeting from the principal.

Superintendent Mitch Young said, “We’re at a point where it is time to put those distractions away and put those tools for divisiveness away.”

The phone-free policy is not entirely new, as Marietta City Schools implemented a similar ban for middle schools last year. However, the Marietta School Board decided not to extend the ban to high schools this year.

Johnessee expressed optimism about the policy, saying, “Allowing kids to be safe in a space where they can focus on their learning I think is going to really make an impact.”

Parent and P.E. teacher Kyra Cunningham noted that despite the new rules, the first day back went smoothly for her children, who were excited to see their friends and teachers.

With the new phone-free policy in place, Forsyth County Schools said it aims to create a more focused learning environment for students.

