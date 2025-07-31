Henry County Schools opens new transportation hub to improve traffic, bus routes

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Schools opened a new 33,000-square-foot transportation center on Thursday.

Located next to Oakland Elementary off Highway 81, the facility houses 218 buses and more than half of the district’s 275 drivers. The new center is expected to reduce congestion and improve the reliability of pick-ups and drop-offs for students.

“We’re just excited that this facility can streamline transportation operations,” said Dr. John Pace, Superintendent of Henry County Schools.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new transportation center is strategically positioned on the west side of the county, which is expected to alleviate traffic and operational challenges. By having a second hub, the district can better serve the four high school clusters in this area. The facility, which cost $21 million, was funded through a special local option sales tax for education.

This investment also included upgrades to the existing facility in McDonough. The center features new offices, a large training room, and numerous maintenance bays, providing ample space and resources for the district’s transportation needs.

“And just take some of the burden off of ensuring the safe transportation for our schools, because that is our number one goal,” added Pace.

The move to the new facility was completed just over two weeks ago, marking a significant milestone for the district’s transportation department.

With the opening of the new transportation center, Henry County Schools anticipates more efficient and reliable bus services, enhancing the overall safety and experience for students and drivers alike.

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL

©2025 Cox Media Group