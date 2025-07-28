Stuff the Bus donations delivered to children heading back to school

ATLANTA — Thousands of children were able to get all they needed for the start of school thanks to the generous donors who gave to Channel 2’s Stuff the Bus donation drive.

Those donations were delivered to the Let’s Learn Bash at Nicole’s House of Hope on Sunday.

Sunday’s delivery of school supplies was the product of giving on Saturday.

Channel 2 Action News viewers donated school supplies at eight locations around metro Atlanta.

That allowed for children to show up at Nicole’s House of Hope and gather all the supplies and items they needed.

“They know they have everything they need, not just for a week or two but for the school year. That’s what your Channel 2 viewers did,” Archie Callaway with Nicole’s House of Hope said.

“We are giving away all the necessities the kids need and a little bit more. Most definitely hugs, love, and support,” Melody Williams with Nicole’s House of Hope said.

The families not only got supplies, but received haircuts and hair styles and even a free meal.

For parents, it’s a huge help.

“Nicole, she provides everything, a bookbag full of everything,” parent Tomeka Love said.

“School supplies is high, book bags is high now, so it helps a lot lot lot, especially when you got more than one child. We’re thankful,” parent Ashley Pullen said.

“Wherever you are just give yourself a hand because today, because of y’all, we are getting thousands of children prepared for school,” Callaway said.

All of the donations allow the young scholars to focus on the excitement of learning and start the school year off the way every child deserves.

“It shows that they care. They care. A lot of people don’t come over here to show the West side love,” Pullen said.

It was a record-setting year for Stuff the Bus. We collected more than 7,00 backpacks and supplies to help more than 14,000 students this school year.

