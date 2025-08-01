Parents, children seeing lots of changes during back to school in Cherokee County

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Thousands of students in the metro Atlanta area are already back to school, and some have significant changes in place this year, including in Cherokee County.

“There is nothing like the energy on the first day of school,” Dr. Joni Adams, Principal of Little River Elementary School, told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Little River Elementary in Woodstock welcomed back 1,200 students on Friday and introducing new resources and materials in the classroom.

The school also started the new year with an increased police presence for enhanced safety.

TRENDING STORIES:

Free Home Elementary School opened a new building, replacing the old school located a half mile away on Highway 20.

The district said they have increased police presence by adding six new officers, ensuring safety across elementary, middle, and high school campuses.

The district is also fully staffed this year, attributing this to increased salaries, including a three-percent raise for all teachers and staff, according to officials.

“She’s excited to see all her friends she didn’t get to see this summer,” Olivia Westbrooks, parent of third grader Morgan, told Channel 2 Action News.

Cherokee County Schools is also introducing new resources to enhance learning in language arts and math, providing students with textbooks, consumables, and online components to support both school and home learning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group