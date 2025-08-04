Atlanta rapper 21 Savage hosts Back to School supply drive

DECATUR, Ga. — Crowds lined up at a Decatur Walmart on Sunday for the 9th annual Issa Back to School Drive.

The event was hosted by Atlanta rapper 21 Savage’s Leading By Example Foundation and was sponsored by Walmart, which donated nearly $75,000 worth of back-to-school supplies.

More than 50 Walmart volunteers helped bring in donations, hand out supplies, and staff the event.

Those attending could receive backpacks, uniforms, free haircuts, hair braiding, and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group