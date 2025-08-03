Teen girl, unborn child dies in middle Georgia shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A tragic shooting resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Georgia girl, who was also pregnant, authorities said.

On July 27, Columbus Police responded to a shooting at 1:10 a.m. on Juniper Avenue, where two female victims were found with gunshot wounds. CPD said one victim was found at the scene and another inside a vehicle nearby on Japonica Avenue.

Keiauna McFadden, 17, who was pregnant, was critically injured and later died on Friday, after being airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.

The shooting took place during a gathering at a home on Juniper Avenue. The second victim was treated for her injuries and released from Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Her identity was not released.

McFadden’s death is now being investigated as murder and feticide.

The case remains under active investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Cpl. M. Spivey at 706-225-4261. Callers can remain anonymous.

