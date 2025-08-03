Suspect in stolen patrol car drags GA deputies during high-speed chase

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is facing numerous charges after stealing a patrol vehicle and leading Georgia deputies on a chase, authorities said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last Thursday, around 5 p.m., Pulaski County deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver on Eastman Highway. The suspect, driving a stolen 2022 Ford F250 pulling a boat trailer, crashed into a guardrail near Bembry’s Mill, authorities said.

When deputies arrived at the crash, they spotted the suspect who hopped out of the wrecked truck and ran across the road.

The PCSO said despite commands from the deputies, the suspect refused to return to the crash site and became violent, attacking the deputies.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said a deputy deployed a taser, causing the suspect to fall to the ground. However, the man managed to get back on his feet, prompting the other deputy to deploy his taser, which had little effect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the suspect then hopped into a patrol car and drove off, dragging both deputies a short distance as they were trying to pull the suspect from the vehicle. The deputies were able to free themselves.

The suspect traveled southbound in the northbound lanes, leading deputies on a chase into Dodge County at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Dodge County deputies joined the chase, and the suspect was eventually boxed in, causing damage to four patrol vehicles.

The suspect was removed from the patrol vehicle and arrested, facing numerous charges in both Dodge and Pulaski Counties.

Both Pulaski County deputies suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from Taylor Regional Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect’s age and identity were not released.

©2025 Cox Media Group