Woman sexually assaulted, held hostage in her home. Police say suspect confessed to other attacks

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman confessed to randomly attacking other women, according to investigators.

Cobb County police say they arrested Jahmel Palmer after a woman was beaten, strangled, sexually assaulted and held hostage for hours in her home.

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“This guy has been victimizing people for the last several years," Cobb County Officer Aaron Wilson told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell, who first reported on the attack earlier this month.

Police believe there are six victims in Georgia and more in Ohio. Crime investigators say they discovered other victims after they arrested Palmer and got a confession from him.

“He has developed a preference to older Hispanic females, but he has sexually assaulted other people as well,” Wilson said.

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Newell sat down with Cobb County police as they translated an urgent message to the Hispanic community.

“To anyone out there that may recognize this suspect and be a victim, the Cobb County Police Department does not enforce immigration status. We have people here that can help get you justice,” Wilson said.

Police have posted a picture of Palmer all over social media. They told Newell that even though many of his victims are Hispanic, others aren’t.

If you have any information about Palmer, call the Cobb County Police Department.

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