Metro mother uses tragedy of daughter’s death to find new purpose in helping others

ATLANTA — A local mom is turning her grief into advocacy after losing her daughter to a crash on prom night.

Kim Jones, 44, said she is taking life one day at a time.

“In prayer. That’s how I’m doing today,” Jones said.

On March 28, her daughter Patience Price was killed when the car she was riding in left the road.

Patience had her seatbelt on but had put the cross-body strap behind her back.

Now, the mother of eight has a new mission to remind every teen to make sure they have their seat belts on and are wearing them properly.

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“At first, when God put that on my heart. I thought, ‘How am I going to go out here and talk to these kids without crying every time,’” Jones told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

She posts her “car window pop-ups” online, drawing strength from her family, her faith, and this newfound purpose.

“I cry after I leave [my kids]. I see two things. I think, ‘Man, if somebody had just taken the time, maybe my daughter would still be here,’ and then I look at ... I’m helping another mama not have to deal with this heartache that I’m going to forever have to deal with,” Jones said.

She even partnered with a company to create seat belt covers that say, “Drive with Patience.”

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