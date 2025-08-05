Forsyth County students return to class with new device policy in place

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — There was one big change the new school year for students in Forsyth County.

“We’ve been practicing our routines, gentle reminders,” parent and P.E. teacher Kyra Cunningham told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Forsyth County Schools has implemented its phone-free policy. Students will have to put away their phones, smart watches and other devices. Officials said the policy is an effort to eliminate any distractions in the classroom.

“Less distractions, less worrying about who is sending a Snapchat, or who’s texting,” said Dr. Ashley Johnessee, principal at Haw Creek Elementary.

“We’re at a point where it is time to put those distractions away and put those tools for divisiveness away. So, we’re embarking on a strange new journey right now,” Superintendent of Forsyth County Schools Mitch Young said.

The Forsyth County School Board voted the policy through in June.

District officials said there will be no devices during instructional time, but high school students will be allowed to access their phones during the lunch hour.

“Allowing kids to be safe in a space where they can focus on their learning, I think is going to really make an impact,” Johnessee explained.

Cunningham said despite some of the new rules, the first day back to school moved smoothly for her children.

“They were very excited to comeback to see their friends and new teachers,” Cunningham said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group