Hundreds of families attend Atlanta Public Schools’ back-to-school festival

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools hosted its annual back-to-school bash at Lakewood Stadium today, offering free school supplies and activities to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Students and parents stocked up on essential school supplies and reconnected with friends before classes began on Monday. Channel 2’s Bryan Mims said, despite a little drizzle, the atmosphere remained lively with music, dancing, and face painting.

“I am ready for school to start,” said Audila Armae, who danced in line with her 7-year-old daughter, Demi. “It has been a long summer. Naw, just playing. But yes, I’m ready for school to start.”

Kids and parents loaded up on free school supplies.

“A pencil sharpener, composition notebook, everything we need to be ready at home,” parent Katie Roberts said as she opened up a bag of supplies.

Atlanta Public Schools throws the back-to-school bash every year, complete with a DJ and face painting.

Sam Roberts, entering fifth grade, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, “I like it. It’s a good way to talk to people whom you’ve already seen, like at school. Maybe talk to them about their summer.”

Essential workers, including bus drivers and custodians, also have reason to celebrate. They’re getting a 10% raise this year.

As for students, they have a full menu of reasons to look forward to the new school year.

Fourth-grader Jamari McBride shared his anticipation for the new school year, stating, “Having a better lunch.”

Maya Allen, Jamari’s mother, emphasized the community aspect of the bash, saying, “It’s just something that’s big in the community. We know a lot of people that come out here. So we just come, really for the good time.”

Atlanta Public Schools has more than 50,00 students.

