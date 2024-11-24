Metro Atlanta man got upset, fired gun at victims

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man faces assault charges after an incident on Wednesday.

According to Forsyth County deputies, it happened early Wednesday morning in the city of Milton.

Officials said Jose Chavez, got upset and fired a gun at the victims. The FCSO said no one was hit.

Chavez then traveled to Forsyth County. Milton police requested Forsyth County deputies help in locating the suspect.

After hours of gathering information and sifting through surveillance video, Chavez was spotted getting into a vehicle. Forsyth County deputies initiated a traffic stop.

“Apparently, Mr. Chavez follows FCSO on social media and realized he just needed to pull over, because he was going to jail either way,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect pulled over and was turned over to the Milton Police Department.

Chavez was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail. According to jail records, he’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless driving.

