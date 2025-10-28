Metro Atlanta man back home after moped crash in Bali leaves him in coma

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 34-year-old Forsyth County man was 10,000 miles away in Bali when he went into a coma, and weeks later, he’s back home.

Mark Moczarski was on his dream vacation in the Indonesian province last month when he crashed the moped he was driving, hitting his head and chest on a curb.

He was put into a medically induced coma after a brain surgery.

His family says Moczarski and his father were able to get a medical flight back to Atlanta on Monday.

“Mark is now in the best hands, surrounded by love, and receiving the healing and care he needs. Mark is doing very well given his injuries,” they wrote in an online fundraiser.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims spoke with Moczarki’s family members after the accident.

They say Moczarski left in June for a four-month trip.

But they got a call in the middle of the night that he had an accident and blood had collected on his brain and in his lungs, and he suffered eight broken ribs.

His sister-in-law told Mims that doctors delayed life-saving surgery by 12 hours because the hospital needed consent and payment first.

A GoFundMe called “Bring Mark Home” has raised more than $72,000 to help afford the cost of a medical flight back to the U.S.

“You did not just help save Mark’s life; you helped save our family,” his family wrote.

