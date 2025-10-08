‘Bring my son home’: Metro Atlanta man’s moped crash in Bali leaves him in coma

CUMMING, Ga. — A 34-year-old man Forsyth County man is in a coma 10,000 miles away in Bali, and his family is trying to get him on a costly medical flight home.

Mark Moczarski was on his dream vacation in the Indonesian province when he crashed the moped he was driving, hitting his head and chest on a curb.

“The past 10 days have been an absolute nightmare. I still feel like we’re in a dream. It doesn’t feel real,” Candace Moczarski, his sister-in-law, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims.

It happened Sept. 27, and he remains in a medically induced coma following brain surgery a week ago.

Mark Moczarski graduated from South Forsyth High School in 2010 and went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from Georgia State University.

Over the past few years, he saved money and made his plans to travel.

His brother, Mike Moczarski, said he remembers his wanderlust little brother getting wide-eyed talking about the trip he would take one day - to Bali to climb volcanoes and watch seaside sunrises.

He left in June for four months.

His family got a late night call about the accident. His sister-in-law says blood had collected on his brain and in his lungs, and he suffered eight broken ribs.

She says doctors delayed life-saving surgery by 12 hours because the hospital needed consent and payment first.

Mark Moczarski’s father has flown to Bali to be with him, while the rest of the family stays in contact through FaceTime.

“It’s horrible,” said his brother. “My brother is pretty much nonresponsive, and he’s halfway around the world.”

Mark’s mother, Jonna Moczarski, said she was nervous about him traveling so far by himself, and now she longs to be by his side.

“Please God, bring my son home,” she said. “All the time I cry, all the time.”

Candace Moczarski said she has been in touch with the U.S. Consulate in Bali and has emailed Georgia’s two U.S. senators and the White House. “We need government assistance,” she said. “We need help from our government and get him home to our hospital systems.”

The family’s deep faith is keeping them strong.

“The main part is, we want everybody to pray for Mark,” Mike said. “We’re very religious in the family here, and so is he. Just pray for Mark.”

The family has started a GoFundMe called “Bring Mark Home,” which has raised nearly $52,000 to help cover the cost of a medical flight back to the U.S.

