FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News learned a Forsyth County man accused of a plot to blow up the White House will stay in jail.

For most of a nearly two-hour hearing Thursday, Hasher Taheb kept his head down and listened to the government describe him as the mastermind behind a terrorist plot targeting the White House. The defense, however, described him as a “run of the mill religious young man, who was set up by the FBI.”

His attorneys said Taheb is the son of a hairdresser and a gas station manager, who died when Taheb was young. Taheb was also described as a middle child required to do chores, go to the mosque and attend school and work.

Taheb’s mother broke down in tears and offered equity in her Cumming home for the release of her 21-year-old son on bond, but it was denied by a federal judge.

“It is scary. Knowing he’s right here close to where you live,” a neighbor told Channel 2 Action News.

Taheb was arrested last week in a Gwinnett County Lowe’s parking lot, where police said he orchestrated final steps to prepare a terrorist attack.

Officials said he wanted to exchange cars for explosives and guns, rent a car, drive to Washington and attack the White House.

On Thursday, prosecutors confirmed no weapons were recovered from the home search done of Taheb.

But they submitted photos of Taheb taking backpacks to the parking lot and loading the rental car with weapons.

The defense pointed out Taheb never had access to weapons or tutorials before he became involved with undercover agents who they said set him up for the Gwinnett County arrest.

They described Taheb as a very religious young man, born and raised in metro Atlanta and making roughly $8 an hour in a service industry job.

They said he had neither the skills nor the means to pull off a “fantastical” attack.

There was no mention of details Channel 2 Action News uncovered in Forsyth County court documents, showing Taheb was ordered to stay away from his home and his mother in a 2015 criminal trespassing case in which he damaged their house.

He completed pretrial diversion in that case.

