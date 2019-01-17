0 Forsyth County terrorism suspect has been arrested before

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a Forsyth County man arrested on allegations he planned to attack the White House has been in trouble with the law before.

Hasher Jallal Taheb, 21, of Cumming, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation showed he wanted to attack several federal buildings in Washington, D.C., according to the FBI. The alleged attack was set to take place today.

"His alleged intent was to attack the White House and other targets of opportunity in the Washington, D.C., area," U.S. Attorney B.J. Pak said.

Since his arrest, Channel 2's Nicole Carr has been digging into his past to learn more about him.

On Thursday, Carr uncovered court records showing that Taheb has a criminal history and recently completed a program in a criminal trespass/damage case.

NEW:Been tracking court records this afternoon. Learned the 21 yo Cumming man accused of plot to attack the White House completed pre-trial diversion program in criminal trespass/damage case, and a neighbor accused him of trying to run him over. More on Hasher Taheb @wsbtv 5,6 pic.twitter.com/JdkEqIkDpj — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) January 17, 2019

Background on Wednesday's arrest

The FBI says Taheb's plot to attack the White House was elaborate.

Police were tipped off about Taheb in March 2018. The community member who reported him noted that Taheb had become radicalized, changed his name and made plans to travel abroad.

In December 2018, the complaint says Taheb met with an undercover agent and he showed the agent "a hand-drawn diagram of the ground floor of the West Wing of the White House" and "described his plan for attacking the West Wing."

[READ: Forsyth County man charged with plot to attack White House, FBI says]

A week later, he met with the undercover agent again and "broadened his prospective targets in the Washington, D.C. area and indicated he wished to attack the Washington Monument, the White House, the Lincoln Memorial and a specific synagogue."

Taheb also outlined the weapons he wanted to purchase during that meeting, which included semi-automatic weapons, improvised explosive devices, an anti-tank rocket and hand grenades.

After several meetings and messaging back and forth with the confidential source and undercover agent, the complaint said Taheb had planned on attacking the White House on Jan. 17.

Taheb explained that the group would attack the White House by approaching from the back road, causing a distraction for police, and then proceeding into the White House. According to Taheb, the (anti-tank rocket) would be used to open a door and move in. Taheb said he planned to get as many people as possible and do the most damage. Taheb specifically noted the areas where the Secret Service and Homeland Security operated in the White House."

