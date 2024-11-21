Former teacher, church volunteer from Atlanta sentenced for distributing child porn

MACON, Ga. — A former teacher and church leader from Atlanta has been sentenced for distributing child pornography in middle Georgia.

Christian Baumgarth, of Atlanta, admitted to sharing digital child pornography in July 2023. Baumgarth was sentenced to six years in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. He will have to register as a sex offender upon release.

Baumgarth, 28, was a teacher and coach at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon from 2018 to 2023. He also worked as a small group leader in the student ministry at Northway Church in Macon from 2019-2023, according to the U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Baumgarth was being investigated by Homeland Security for using encrypted apps to distribute child pornography.

On Aug. 1, 2023, special agents searched Baumgarth’s home in Macon, seizing multiple electronic devices that contained child pornography.

“In his role as a teacher, volunteer and coach, Mr. Baumgarth held positions of trust in the community while simultaneously exploiting the innocence of children behind closed doors,” said Steven N. Schrank, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Atlanta. “

Parents and guardians of children who may have encountered Baumgarth and have concerns related to this investigation can contact Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-347-2423.

