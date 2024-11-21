Thanksgiving giveaway: Thousands of families can get free turkeys in DeKalb County today

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s the season of giving and on Thursday, thousands of families in need can receive each a free turkey in DeKalb County.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Witherite Law Group and radio station V-103 will be handing out 2,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving meals.

The giveaway starts at 6 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at New Birth on Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.

Registration isn’t required. You just drive through the line and pick up a turkey while supplies last.

“Thanksgiving is a time for all of us to extend God’s grace and provision to our community in tangible ways. Through our annual partnership with 1-800-TruckWreck and V-103, we are not only meeting physical needs but also sowing seeds of hope and gratitude,” Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant said.

