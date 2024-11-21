DeKalb County

Thanksgiving giveaway: Thousands of families can get free turkeys in DeKalb County today

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Thanksgiving is days away which means it is time to prepare especially if you are hosting this year.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s the season of giving and on Thursday, thousands of families in need can receive each a free turkey in DeKalb County.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Witherite Law Group and radio station V-103 will be handing out 2,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving meals.

The giveaway starts at 6 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at New Birth on Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.

Registration isn’t required. You just drive through the line and pick up a turkey while supplies last.

“Thanksgiving is a time for all of us to extend God’s grace and provision to our community in tangible ways. Through our annual partnership with 1-800-TruckWreck and V-103, we are not only meeting physical needs but also sowing seeds of hope and gratitude,” Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant said.

