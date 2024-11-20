Thanks for Giving event one of Cobb County’s largest fundraisers to help with food insecurity

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Melanie Kagan says in her experience, families that need the most help are often those least likely to ask for it.

“Not because they do not want to or are not trying. They are living day to day. Surviving,” Kagan said.

Kagan is the CEO of The Center for Family Resources in Cobb County. For the 38th Thanksgiving in a row, the nonprofit has collected the donation of more than 65,000 pounds of groceries. On Wednesday it was being sorted by a hundred volunteers at the Bowen Auditorium in Marietta.

“We’ve got people making deliveries, people sorting, volunteers restocking the tables, and then you’ve got packing in another place,” CFR’s Christal McNair said.

It is enough for a thousand families of four. Not just for Thanksgiving Day, but for all of Thanksgiving week when school is out, and the children are unable to take part in the free or reduced breakfast and lunch programs. The full cartons will make up for that.

“When they open it up, it’s a week’s worth of food,” McNair said.

It will include a gift card for a turkey. Kagan says both Cobb and Marietta City School counselors helped the nonprofit identify the families in need. Giving help to those least likely to ask for it.

“They do not see the announcements for signing up, or they cannot arrange for transportation to come pick it up. Usually, they just fall behind because they are drowning,” Kagan said.

The Center for Family Resources is just a little short of the groceries they need to help all 1,000 families.

If you would like to help, look here.

