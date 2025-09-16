Former Republican Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan running for GA governor as a Democrat

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan announced his candidacy for Georgia governor on Tuesday. The former Republican will run as a Democrat.

“Georgians deserve leaders with the courage to take on Donald Trump and do what’s right,” Duncan said in a statement. “As Georgia’s first Democratic governor in 28 years, I will stand up to Trump and his yes men in our state while bringing down the costs of childcare, health care, and housing so every Georgia family is in the best position possible. That’s what Georgia deserves.”

Duncan joins a crowded field for the Democratic primary. Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, state Rep. Derrick Jackson, state Sen. Jason Esteves, former pastor Olujimi Brown and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are also running.

On the Republican side, current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr have announced their campaigns. Other potential candidates have filed the paperwork, per the Georgia Ethics Commission database, but have not officially announced.

Duncan hinted at a run for higher office in Georgia last month in an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News at 6:00. Duncan cited a series of reasons for his decision to become a Democrat, including his opposition to President Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican party.

Duncan had also campaigned for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and spoke at last year’s Democratic National Convention.

“I don’t know if there’s any more official way of registering than saying it on national television that you’re a Democrat, and I’m perfectly proud to say that,” Duncan told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

After Duncan’s switch, Georgia Republican Party chairman Josh McKoon sent Channel 2 the following statement: “Geoff Duncan has finally said out loud what any person with eyes has known for years: he is a Democrat.”

The Georgia Republican Party and Georgia Democratic Party have not issued statements yet about Duncan’s run for governor.

