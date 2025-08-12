President Trump endorses Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in race for Georgia’s next governor

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump is endorsing Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to become the next governor of Georgia.

In a news release sent out Monday evening, it said, “Burt has been a Day One supporter of President Trump, fighting for his agenda across the state and working around the clock to get him elected beginning in 2016 when he first served as his state co-chair.”

“Burt Jones for Governor has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” President Donald Trump said. “As your next Governor, Burt Jones will fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Continue to Secure our now Secure Southern Border, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

“I’m honored to have President Trump’s complete and total endorsement in my race for Governor of Georgia,” Jones said. “From day one, I’ve fought to advance President Trump’s America First agenda right here in Georgia—and I’ve taken plenty of arrows from the radical left for doing it. But just like President Trump, I don’t back down. We’ve delivered real results for the people of Georgia, and we’ll keep delivering when I’m governor.”

University of Georgia political professor emeritus Dr. Charles Bullock told Channel 2 Action News in a previous interview that he believes Jones comes with both pluses and minuses.

Jones is close with President Donald Trump and touts that relationship in his ads. But that closeness has its downsides.

Jones was involved in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, even serving as one of the false electors.

Bullock thinks Jones’ involvement with Trump and his 2020 efforts could help him in a primary but hurt him in a general election

“We look at survey research, and it shows, yes, most Republicans think there were problems with the 2020 election. Certainly, Democrats don’t think that way. Neither do independents. They’ve kind of moved on beyond that,” Bulloch said.

Jones is currently going up against Attorney General Chris Carr on the Republican side of the ticket.

