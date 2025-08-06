Former DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond enters Georgia governor’s race

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced he will be running for Georgia governor in 2026.

Just hours before the official announcement, Thurmond sat down exclusively with Channel 2’s Karyn Greer for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

“I knew I wanted to do it two years ago,” said Thurmond, who has also served as Georgia’s Labor Commissioner and superintendent for DeKalb County Schools.

Thurmond joins State Sen. Jason Esteves, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, State. Rep. Derrick Jackson and former church pastor Olujimi Brown as the candidates so far for the Democratic Party.

On the Republican side, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are running.

