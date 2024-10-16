Former President Jimmy Carter casts vote in 2024 election

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter voted on Wednesday.

The Carter Center confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the former president filled out his ballot.

Carter’s ballot was dropped off at a dropbox at the Sumter County Courthouse near his hometown of Plains, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In August, Carter’s family said he was looking forward to voting for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Earlier this month, Carter celebrated his 100th birthday. He is the oldest living president, past or present.

Early voting kicked off on Tuesday and Georgia saw a record-breaking turnout.

PLAINS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: People attend the Plains Peanut Festival on September 28, 2024 in Plains, Georgia. Plains is the hometown of Former President Carter and Tuesday, October 1st of this week will be his 100th Birthday. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

