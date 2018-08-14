Family of 5-year-old who drowned at summer camp sets up scholarship in his name

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a 5-year-old boy who drowned at a South Fulton County day camp is using their loss to help other children.
The boy’s parents are offering a scholarship in their son’s name.
Benjamin Hosch was supposed to attend heritage school in Newnan, but that dream was cut short last year.
Now, his parents hope to make the dream a reality for another child.
Hosch drowned in a small pond at a summer camp at Cochran Mill Park last July.
His death rocked the community and left his parents devastated.
On Tuesday, his parents announced the Benjamin Kamau Hosch Opportunity Grant through the Heritage School.
The grant will provide tuition assistance to a child in need.
Hosch’s mother, who calls her son by his nickname, “Kamau,” explained why it was important to start the grant.
“It was important because of the type of child Kamau was, always giving, always trying to help and to keep his legacy and name going so people will always know the type of person he was,” Ayisat Idris Hosch said.
This past spring, a grand jury indicted the camp director and the camp owner for the drowning.
