0 Former UGA quarterback, coach hospitalized: 'I hope to have some answers soon'

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Former University of Georgia quarterback and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is hospitalized and undergoing tests after he began to feel numbness in his feet.

Bobo said he first began to feel the numbness on Saturday.

“I recently began to experience numbness in my feet. After our second scrimmage on Saturday night it was determined by doctors that I should be admitted to the hospital to undergo further testing. I feel very encouraged by the test results to this point and hope to have some answers soon. I also feel very encouraged about our 2018 CSU Football team,” Bobo said in a statement. “My family and I appreciate all of the great care and support we are receiving.”

Bobo took over for Jim McElwain at Colorado State University prior to the 2015 season when McElwain left to become the head coach at Florida.

“I want to express my care and concern for Mike Bobo and his family at this time. Our first priority is to focus on Mike’s health and well-being, and to support that process in every way we can,” Colorado State Athletic Director Joe Parker said in a statement. “I share Mike’s confidence that we have tremendous leadership in our football program, and that the coaching staff will continue to successfully guide the team through practices and meetings while he is away.”

This upcoming season will be Bobo’s fourth with Colorado State. The Rams have gone 7-6 in each of his first three seasons, making a bowl game each year.

Colorado State opens its season on Aug. 25 when they play Hawaii.

Bobo played at UGA from 1993 through 1997 and then later coached at Georgia from 2001 through 2014. From 2007 on, Bobo served as the offensive coordinator for Mark Richt.

Georgia opens its 2018 season on Sept. 1 when the Bulldogs take on Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium.

