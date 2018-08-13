  • Former Auburn WR arrested, accused of robbing Chinese restaurant at gunpoint

    By: Michael Seiden

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Former Auburn University wide receiver Myron Burton Jr. is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday after Duluth police arrested him on armed robbery charges.

    The 21-year-old was arrested Friday after investigators served a search warrant at his Duluth apartment.

    A spokesman with the Duluth Police Department told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that Burton Jr. stormed into China Taste on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on Tuesday, pointing a semiautomatic pistol at the owner while demanding cash.

    Police said he got away with $300.

    Burton Jr. played his high school football at Peachtree Ridge High School in Lawrenceville.

