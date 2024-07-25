Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter’s family farm gives him purpose off the football field

ATLANTA — Nearly 90 minutes away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and on over 40 acres of land, a family works as one to create a better future.

The Carter family owns and operates Lucky Charm Family Farm and everyone is involved.

Leo is retired and runs the day-to-day operations. Lisa worked for the Department of Labor for over 20 years. Larissa is an Atlanta-based realtor who oversees legal. London Carter Whitaker is a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines and works as the farm’s general manager.

As for Lorenzo, he is quite busy during the fall.

Yes, the farm is owned by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who excelled at Norcross High School and University of Georgia, and his parents and older sisters.

Carter has been thinking about life about football for sometime now. His goal isn’t just to prepare for his future, but also his family’s and in the process, help those in the community.

“To be able to say that I know where my food comes from, and my kids will know where their food comes from. My family is working and we’re living that healthy lifestyle out here, living off the land,” Lorenzo told Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein.

“I don’t think, once I bought all those things down and broke it down, I don’t think there’s another way to live, that would be better for me or my family,” he added.

Klein visited Lucky Charm Family Farm for a behind-the-scenes look at the farm.

Each member of the Carter family stays in their respective lanes when it comes to their roles. The farm features 40 sheep, 15 chickens, 12 head of cattle and a handful of crops.

“Lucky Charm Family Farm is going to be somewhere making waves and impact through the community locally. We’ll eventually branch out beyond Georgia, “ Larissa said. “We’ll start figuring out ways to impact folks on scales and in ways we may have never even processed right now.”

“We will be grocery stores, in Whole Foods, in places where people are looking to eat healthy and being able to get the best. We will be one of the labels people will be looking for because they want the best,” Leo said.

You can see how much joy Leo gets from working and walking on the land. Lorenzo told Klein that the family has been blessed with this opportunity.

“Because we deal with our own health issues and generational health issues like high-blood pressure, diabetes,” Lorenzo said. “To be able to give them that outlet to get out here on the land and get your walk and get your workout on, go workout and live that active lifestyle. I’m just thinking how many more years I can add to his life and time we can spend together.”

Lorenzo and the Falcons are only a few weeks away from the 2024 season starting against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The linebacker is used to the intensity of NFL stadiums. Coming back to the farm on a day off though gives him extra purpose.

“...You always have to have that reason why you go out there and sacrifice your body, sacrifice hours, even sacrifice time with your family, because it’s not easy to go out there and be a football player,” Lorenzo said.

“But on Sunday after the game, when I come out here, it makes it all worth it. It makes it a material thing that I can actually tangibly grab and see that it’s like, I’m out there working my butt off and to be able to come home and see this and see them and we’ll see my family. That’s the goal.”

The question is though: Is Lorenzo better at football or farming?

“He’s a better football player. I mean right now, he’s a rookie here. He’s a veteran out there,” Leo said.

“We got a lot of rookies on the farm,” Lorenzo said.

