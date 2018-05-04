Driver says airbag meant to save his life scared him to death after exploding in his face

ATLANTA - General Motors says aging electronics in a 21-year-old Oldsmobile may be the reason an air bag went off in a southwest Atlanta man's face.
Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Jim Strickland spoke to the driver who said the explosion took him back to the terror he experienced in Vietnam.
An air bag deploys at up to 200 miles an hour. That's supposed to happen in a crash, not in the driveway.
"I went to turn the ignition and there was a tremendous violent explosion inches from my face," said the driver, Billy Erquitt, 70.
