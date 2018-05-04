  • 3 dead in shooting in northwest Atlanta

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead.

    According to police, the shooting happened at 1813 Newman Place.

    Authorities said they are not looking for any suspects at this time. 

    NewsChopper 2 showed heavy police activity outside the home. Officers had a police K-9 sniffing around the property as they investigated.

