3 dead in shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead.
According to police, the shooting happened at 1813 Newman Place.
Authorities said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.
NewsChopper 2 showed heavy police activity outside the home. Officers had a police K-9 sniffing around the property as they investigated.
