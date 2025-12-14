Abraham Quintanilla, father of Tejano superstar Selena, dies at age 86

ATLANTA — Abraham Quintanilla Jr., the father of late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla and a key figure in Latin music, has died at the age of 86.

His son, Abraham “A.B.” Quintanilla III, announced the news on Instagram on Saturday.

Quintanilla Jr. was instrumental in shaping the career of his daughter Selena, who achieved international fame in the early 1990s and became a defining voice in Tejano and Latin pop music.

He managed Selena and her band, and his life was portrayed by Edward James Olmos in the movie “Selena,” which starred Jennifer Lopez.

“It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today,” A.B. Quintanilla wrote in his Instagram post, accompanied by a photo of his father set to Pedro Infante’s song “Cien Años.”

The exact cause of Quintanilla Jr.’s death and any specific circumstances surrounding it have not been disclosed.

