Driver arrested, charged with DUI after causing four-car accident in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County roadway was shut down for an hour and 30 minutes Sunday morning after the Georgia State Patrol arrested a driver who caused a vehicle accident.

Sunday morning at 6 a.m., GSP officials say a Nissan Xterra was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Lee Road in Douglas County.

The driver of the Xterra hit two other vehicles, resulting in another vehicle being hit. When police began investigating, the driver of the Nissan Xterra was determined to be DUI.

Everyone involved in the incident were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, including the DUI driver.

After receiving medical clearance, they were transported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

