0 Deputy fired days after sheriff says he drove county vehicle drunk

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - We're learning new details about the termination and arrest of a Forsyth County deputy accused of driving drunk in his county vehicle.

Channel 2's Mike Petchenik first got a tip about the incident a few weeks ago and immediately began asking questions of the Sheriff's Office.

According to an incident report Petchenik obtained Wednesday through an open records request, the incident happened as Detective Greg Cannon attended a 9/11 first responders appreciation luncheon at Billy Howell Ford.

"Upon conclusion of interviewing witnesses it was determined that Det. Cannon had operated a county vehicle while he was under the influence of alcohol to the point where he was a less safe driver," the report said.

The Sheriff's Office said it terminated Cannon two days later.

In a statement sent to Channel 2 Action News, Sheriff Ron Freeman said of the situation:

"The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office takes a firm stance on misuse of alcohol or any drug by employees. Agency policy clearly prohibits the use of alcohol on duty and sets strong standards of conduct for off duty actions of its employees as well. Citizens of Forsyth County deserve the highest level of professionalism and any employee using alcohol on duty has betrayed that trust and will be held accountable."

Petchenik first asked about the incident Sept. 14, and on Sept. 16, he received an email from the Sheriff's Office denying his request for public records related to the case, citing a law that requires withholding such information until 10 days after a termination.

On Sept. 17, Petchenik emailed the Sheriff's Office to ask if Cannon had been or would be charged with DUI. A department spokesman told him he would look into it.

Per the incident report, a criminal investigation was not officially opened on Cannon until the next day, Sept. 18, when internal affairs contacted a DUI investigator.

According to the report, it took another six days for the office to seek an arrest warrant for Cannon, who was booked into the Forsyth County Jail and bonded out on the same day.

Sheriff's spokesman Cpl. Doug Rainwater sent Petchenik a statement about the timeline of events:

"On September 11th, the Sheriff's Office began an internal investigation immediately once the former Detective was found to be likely under the influence. The agency began inquiries and began looking at the potential of a DUI violation at that time. It was not until all witnesses were interviewed and the internal affairs report was completed that sufficient probable cause was found for carrying forward a charge of DUI. Administrative investigations are routinely conducted prior to or parallel to criminal investigations. His termination was based upon violation of Sheriff's Office policies, while the criminal investigation centers on any violation of Georgia law.

"The investigation was assigned to our traffic investigation unit supervisor, a Drug Recognition Expert who performed a separate but parallel criminal investigation to the Internal Affairs Investigation. Multiple interviews were conducted and questions had to be answered prior to the levying of a criminal charge and upon review with the Solicitor General's Office, probable cause was developed for an arrest and a warrant was issued for the former Detective.

"The Sheriff's Office sets a high standard of conduct for employees and any employee found violating Georgia law should and will face the same legal standard as any citizen would for a similar violation. The action of the former Detective was both embarrassing to the employees of the Sheriff's Office and a betrayal of our citizen's trust."

Petchenik tried to reach Cannon by phone and email Wednesday for comment but has not yet heard back.

Records show the Sheriff's Office has notified the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, a state agency that certifies officers, of Cannon's termination.

