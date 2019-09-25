Investigators narrow down search for body of missing Dahlonega woman

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that authorities have narrowed the search for a missing woman to an area in Forysth County.
Hannah Bender, 21, disappeared Sept. 14 in Lumpkin County. Her family believes she may have been killed after detectives made an ominous discovery.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Austin Todd Stryker, of Dawson County, after finding Bender's blood-soaked clothes and talking to witnesses.
"My little girl is never coming back. She's not coming back because she'd never do her mom like that," said Bender's mother Carol Gilreath.
Channel 2's Lauren Davis learned that forensic teams searched along Parks Road for the body of the young woman.
