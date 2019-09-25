Video shows Amazon driver plowing through man's yard -- twice

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Home security video shows an Amazon delivery van plowing over a man's front lawn -- twice.
The homeowner shared the video with Channel 2's Audrey Washington, saying the driver damaged his yard.
"I wanted a package, not for someone to do doughnuts on my front lawn," the homeowner said.
The homeowner called Amazon, which said the company uses a third party for deliveries.
