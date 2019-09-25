Person stabbed at metro Atlanta Walmart; suspect taken into custody

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - It was a violent scene this morning at a metro Atlanta Walmart store.
Douglasville police said someone was stabbed at the store on Thornton Road. When officers arrived, they took the suspect into custody.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police are working to figure out how this happened.
