  • Person stabbed at metro Atlanta Walmart; suspect taken into custody

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - It was a violent scene this morning at a metro Atlanta Walmart store.

    Douglasville police said someone was stabbed at the store on Thornton Road. When officers arrived, they took the suspect into custody. 

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for breaking news alerts]

    The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

    Police are working to figure out how this happened. 

    We have a reporter headed to the scene for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories