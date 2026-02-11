Mother killed, 2-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Georgia

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man has been arrested and charged with murder following a shooting that killed a young mother and left her 2-year-old daughter injured Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Fulton Street in Bibb County.

Deputies were called to the area after Macon-Bibb 911 received reports of a person down outside a home. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Ayana Smith and her toddler daughter both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed the victims to a local hospital. Investigators say the 2-year-old child was treated and is currently stable. Smith, however, later died from her injuries at the hospital.

While still on the scene, deputies made contact with a person of interest connected to the investigation. He was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division for questioning.

Following further investigation, detectives arrested Marquiz Deonte Brooks, 34, of Macon in connection with Smith’s death.

Brooks was arrested just after 10 p.m. Tuesday and booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities say Brooks is currently being held without bond.

Investigators have not yet released details about what led up to the shooting or the relationship, if any, between Brooks and the victims.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

