Deputies find vehicle stuck on dirt road near GA prison. Now, the driver’s behind bars

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after deputies found a vehicle stuck on a dirt road near a Georgia prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Early Friday morning, Washington County deputies were contacted about a vehicle stuck on a dirt road near the prison in Davisboro.

Deputies along with the Department of Corrections K9 began investigating and found contraband.

The vehicle’s driver, Danielle Mangum 28, of Claremont, Ga. was arrested.

Mangum is charged with criminal trespass, crossing guard lines, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and trading with inmates.

TRENDING STORIES:

“You would think that the word would have gotten around that we were out and about this morning making drug arrests,” the sheriff’s office said.

Around lunchtime, a sheriff’s investigator was patrolling the area of West Elder Street and witnessed a hand-to-hand drug sale.

Deputies arrested Freddie Flemming, 59, and Justin Sutton, 32, both of Sandersville.

Sutton was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute cocaine. Sutton was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Early Friday morning, Washington County deputies and several other law enforcement agencies also conducted a search warrant at a home on Gum Street in Sandersville.

During the search, an undisclosed amount of drugs were found. As a result of the search, Robert Johnson, 64, of Sandersville, was arrested and charged with the three counts of sale of cocaine.

“We’re committed to keeping drugs out of Washington County,” Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

Several others were arrested Friday after deputies said they were selling and in possession of drugs.

The following was arrested with the list of their charges:

Howard Swint, 54, of Sandersville is charged with two counts of the sale of cocaine;

Donald Sutton Jr., 47, of Sandersville is charged with two counts of sale of cocaine possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Anthony Williams, 30, of Warthen is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and probation violation;

William Hall, 39 of Tennille is charged with possession of cocaine, parole violation, false report of a crime, fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to obey a stop sign, and failure to maintain lane.

“Together, we’ll continue to fight against this threat to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents. We won’t back down,” Cochran said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family finalizing funeral arrangements for fallen Carroll County investigator

©2024 Cox Media Group