Man dies in crash after being thrown from car in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash in DeKalb County.

On Saturday night, just before midnight, police responded to a crash in the 4800 block of Chamblee Tucker Road.

They arrived on the scene to find a man who had died from a collision.

Police said the man was ejected from the car in a two-car crash.

The condition of the person in the other car has not been released.

Police are still investigating.

