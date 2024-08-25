Man dies in crash after being thrown from car in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash in DeKalb County.
On Saturday night, just before midnight, police responded to a crash in the 4800 block of Chamblee Tucker Road.
They arrived on the scene to find a man who had died from a collision.
Police said the man was ejected from the car in a two-car crash.
The condition of the person in the other car has not been released.
Police are still investigating.
